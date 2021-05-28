Lipcius, Russell power Tennessee past Alabama 11-0 in SEC

Tennessee infielder Liam Spence (4) bobbles the ball as Alabama’s Jim Jarvis (10) safely steals second in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, May 28, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell both hit two-run homers and Tennessee rolled to an 11-0 victory over Alabama in an elimination game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The second-seeded Volunteers advance to face No. 6 Florida in Saturday’s semifinals.

The Crimson Tide had beaten Tennessee Wednesday 3-2 in 11 innings, the Volunteers’ seventh straight loss in the SEC tournament.Since then, Tennessee has won multiple games in the tournament for the first time since 2005.

This one was called after seven innings under the 10-run mercy rule. Blade Tidwell allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, striking out five.