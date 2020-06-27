Lions’ defensive end Trey Flowers gives back to Huntsville community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Born and raised in Huntsville, NFL defensive end Trey Flowers has never forgotten where it all started. The former Columbia High standout won two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots, and in 2020 he’ll enter his second season with the Detroit Lions. No matter what city he plays in though, this will always be his home.

Flowers is using his platform to give back to his community through his Flowers of the Future foundation. The 26 year old was out and about Friday evening in the Rocket City distributing free drive-thru meals.

His foundation seeks to invest in the lives of young people and promotes positive change in both Huntsville and Detroit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely important,” said Flowers. Obviously understanding I grew up here and knowing that with the situation that’s going on just you know how many lives it could affect.”

Flowers added, “Even just the kids being at home not getting the meal from the school and things like that, but you know just helping out trying to do my fair share and help out with feeding or giving them a meal.”

Flowers and the Lions will open up the preseason August 13-17 against his former team, the New England Patriots.