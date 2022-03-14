Athens, Ala. (WHNT) – Nothing beats baseball and softball weather. It’s when the sun shines bright, there’s not a cloud in sight, and you can hear the crack of the bat from a mile away. That’s exactly what Lindsay Lane and Clements teams got Monday afternoon in Athens.

Lindsay Lane Baseball went on to shut out Clements 11-0 in five innings.

“I think today we came out and took care of business,” said Lindsay Lane head coach Charles Morrison. “We didn’t play the best that we’ve played all season today but we found a way to do our thing, get the runs across the plate that we needed to do and our pitchers continue to do an excellent job.”

With the win, the Lions improve to 10-0 on the year.

“They continue to do a great job today with another shut out,” Morrison added. “Like I said our hitting is really probably what I’m most impressed with because that’s what we needed the most improvement was our hitting.”

The Lions and the Colts squared off on the softball diamond as well, but in this one, it was Clements getting the 10-0 shutout win.

