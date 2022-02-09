FAYETTEVILLE, Ten. – Lily Ragland became the second Riverside Christian Academy student-athlete in 20 years to sign an athletic scholarship as she inked her national letter of intent.

The senior volleyball player, who will continue her playing career at Freed-Hardeman University, thanked everyone who has helped her along the way.

“Well it definitely wasn’t easy. I had a lot of players to look up to and a lot of hard work went into it,” said Ragland. “I’m just thankful to my friends and family. They’re really the reason why I’m here right now.”

Send pictures, videos and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com