Liberty holds off UNA Men in ASUN Championship Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – North Alabama fought until the very end in the ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Championship but went on to fall to Liberty 79-75. With the loss, UNA ends its third season at the Division I level with a 13-11 record, eclipsing the .500 mark for the first time since making the move in the 2018-19 season.

In the championship game at UNF Arena, the Lions erased a double-digit deficit late in the second half. A three-point basket by Mervin James put the Lions ahead 70-69 with 4:23 to play.

Liberty led by double digits throughout much of the game. The Flames shot 45.7 percent from the floor in the first half and took a 41-31 lead into the break. The largest lead was 12 points, when a three gave the Flames a 52-40 lead with 15:41 remaining.

James finished with 16 points to lead North Alabama. He was joined on the all-tournament team with Payton Youngblood, who tossed in 14 points on the day. C.J. Brim finished with 15 points while Jamari Blackmon rounded out the top scorers for the Lions with 11.

Darius McGhee led all scorers with 21 points for Liberty (23-5). He was named tournament MVP.