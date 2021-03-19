Liberty falls in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to Oklahoma State Sports by: Jermaine Ferrell Posted: Mar 19, 2021 / 07:51 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2021 / 08:18 PM CDT INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames drop the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to Oklahoma State 69-60. Elijah Cuffee led the Flames with 16 points. LU ends their season with a 23-5 record. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction