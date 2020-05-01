Legendary coach Jack Doss returning to lead Grissom Basketball program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The greats always find a way to return to the game they love. You can’t have a conversation about the greatest high school basketball coach in Alabama without mentioning Jack Doss.

Doss spoke with WHNT on Thursday night and confirmed that he was returning to the hardwood to be the head coach of Grissom Boys Basketball saying “I’m blessed to be back in it.”

Doss, who holds the AHSAA record for bringing home 10 state championships, last coached at Mae Jemison High School in 2017. In his final season, the Jaguars went 33-4 overall and 27-0 against in-state foes en route to a Class 5A title. Doss was named USA Today Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

The 73 year old is 812-329 overall and has the fourth most wins in ASHAA history. He takes over a Tiger Basketball team that went 12-16 over the course of the 2019-2020 season.