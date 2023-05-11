HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lee’s Tyran Jacobs signed to take his talents to the next level on the basketball court.

After his years playing for the Generals, Jacobs will now head to Tennessee Valley Prep to play on the hardwood.

Jacobs described this as an opportunity that’ll give him a second chance to help get to the next level and he’s thankful to his family and the Lee program for supporting him along the way and preparing him for the next level.

“They’ve been supporting me throughout the whole thing throughout high school just being there for me. I’m grateful and it’s a good feeling to be able to do this,” Jacobs said.

