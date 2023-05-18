HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lee football player signed to take his talents on the field to the next level.

Noah Bass will go from the Generals’ program to Independence Junior College, also known as Dream U from the Netflix series “Last Chance U”.

“I just look around at the background of how many athletes went far from JUCO schools and I just need a second chance,” Bass said.

