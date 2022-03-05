BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lee Boys’ basketball team brought home the blue trophy on the final day of state championship play in Birmingham on Saturday.

Ramsay and Lee were back at it again in the final match with Jacari living life in the fast lane, cooking the defense, and finishing with 12.

Things got crazy in the fourth, Lee with a one-point lead and the ball with under a minute to go. The Rams stole the ball, and P.J. Davis gave his team the one-point advantage with just 12 seconds left in the game.

The Generals didn’t panic. Deavious Woods attacked the basket and gave the Generals back the lead and the game winner. Lee defeated Ramsay for that state title by just one point, 69-68.

“I just really said to myself I just want the ball. I’m hungry for it so I attacked made the bucket, they called timeout and hey too much to say we just competed fought hard and got the job done,” Woods said.

“This win is so sweet I’ll tell you it’s so much better,” said Coach Greg Brown. “I’m not saying it’s much better than last years win but it means a whole lot for us to get back here with the players we had coming back with only three returning players. These guys I’m at a loss for words for the job they’ve done this year.”