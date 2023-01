NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — The Buckhorn boys took down the defending state champions on Tuesday, getting the 57-24 win over Lee.

Meanwhile, the Lady Generals prevailed in a game that came down to the wire, defeating the Bucks 45-42 for a big area win.

In Class 5A region 14, the Scottsboro boys hung on late to get the 71-65 road win at Guntersville. In the girls game, it was all Guntersville as the rolled to the 54-27 win.