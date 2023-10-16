ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — The Elkmont Red Devils head football coach has resigned, according to school system officials.

The Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearhouse confirmed to News 19 that Chris Bunio resigned his position as Elkmont’s head football coach on Monday.

Bunio was hired to be the head coach at Elkmont in June of 2022.

In his second season as the Red Devils’ head coach, Bunio had led the team to a 4-4 record, with region wins over Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell. The 2023 season started strong for Elkmont with 3 straight wins, including a 64-0 victory over Brindlee Mountain, but the Red Devils have lost four of their last five.

The team ended Bunio’s first season as head coach in 2022 with a 1-9 record and finished in last place in the Class 3A Region 8 standings.

Bunio previously served as wide receivers coach at Chelsea High School from August 2021 to June 2022 and as offensive coordinator at Haleyville High School, following stints as a head football coach at high schools in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Elkmont has a bye week this week, but will finish out the season with games against Colbert County on Oct. 27 and St. John Paul II on Nov. 3.

News 19 has reached out to Limestone County Schools for comment on who will replace Bunio as coach for the rest of the season, but haven’t heard back at the time this article was published.