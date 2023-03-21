ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Lauderdale County basketball star Ruthie Smith signed her letter of intent to play for Faulkner University.

Smith just recently wrapped up her Lauderdale County High School career. As the only senior on this year’s team, she led the Tigers to an area championship and finished with over 2000 career points and 1000 rebounds.

Smith gives a lot of credit to her high school program for getting her to where she is today, and is ready to use what she learned there at the next level.

“To be able to play basketball here at Lauderdale County, to start, is just absolutely an honor. Not a lot of people get to play here, Lauderdale County has a reputation that proceeds itself. But having the opportunity to play in college is amazing, not a lot of people get that opportunity and I’m just grateful for all of the encouragement and hard work that I’ve put in that has allowed me to go play at the next level. What I learned here was more than just basketball and it’s going to help prepare me for the life that I have ahead of me and I couldn’t have asked for more than that,” Smith said.

