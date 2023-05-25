LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One of our local high school baseball players is off to play at the collegiate level.

Lauderdale County’s Brayden Brown signed to join the Hanover College program in Indiana.

Brown is really a team player. He played second base, shortstop, catcher and third base this year for the Tigers, so Hanover is getting a good one.

