LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Winning a state championship is certainly no easy task; it requires hours of hard work and dedication in order to win a blue map.

The Lauderdale County girls tennis team won the Class 1A/3A state championship this past week and it was a historic win for the Tigers.

Since this division was introduced in 1978, a private school has taken home that title every year but that changed last week as the Lady Tigers became the first public school to ever win that division.

The Lady Tigers won two singles titles and all three doubles titles to rack up 53 points, beating Saint James’ who finished with 32 points.

Head coach Haleigh Woodard played for Lauderdale County when she was in high school and said it’s surreal to lead this team to this historic victory.

“It’s incredible, it’s something that I truly never thought that I would see,” Woodard said. “Playing here as a student, it wasn’t anything that we were ever going to reach, it wasn’t anything that I thought we would ever reach in my lifetime. So watching this come to fruition and seeing how hard these girls have worked has been the biggest blessing, the best part of being a coach.”

Congrats to the Lady Tigers on the state title!