Late run lifts No. 13 Kentucky past UNA Women

LEXINGTON, Ky., – Four players reached double figures in scoring and No. 13 Kentucky pulled away in the second half for a 98-56 home win over the University of North Alabama women’s basketball team Thursday evening at Memorial Coliseum on the UK campus. With the loss, UNA falls to 1-1 on the season.

Kentucky was able to control the glass, outrebounding the Lions 50-27, scoring 30 second-chance points and getting 58 points in the paint.

UNA trailed 22-14 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams struggled to score early in the second period before back-to-back three-point baskets by Jade Moore and Patrycja Jaworska cut the deficit to 24-22 with 7:59 remaining in the half.

Kentucky responded with an 8-0 run to go up 32-22 and grab the first double-digit lead of the game. The Lions, however, responded with a run of their own, holding the home team scoreless for nearly five minutes during a 9-0 spurt.

After a pair of free throws by Reagan Hune cut the deficit to 32-31 at the 1:41 mark, the Wildcats broke the drought with a trey from the right wing with just over a minute remaining in the half. Neither team scored the rest of the way and Kentucky took the 35-31 lead into the break.

Kentucky started the second half on a 12-5 run to regain a double-digit lead. A trey by Lee cut the deficit to 47-39 before the Wildcats took control. UK hit eight straight shots from the floor while the Lions went 8-of-18 from the floor with four turnovers in the period.

A basket in the closing seconds gave Kentucky a 71-51 lead heading into the final period.

A 27-5 advantage by the Wildcats in the fourth quarter prevented any change at a comeback for UNA.

Lee finished the night with a career-high 21 points. She also added 11 rebounds to round out the double-double performance. Jaworska added 10 points and five assists for the Lions.

Dre’una Edwards led Kentucky (2-0) with a game-high 27 points.

UNA will play at Austin Peay on Nov. 16. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (CST) on the ASPU campus in Clarksville, Tenn.