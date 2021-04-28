Krista Baldwin hired as Madison Academy Girls Basketball Head Coach

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Academy has announced the hiring of Krista Baldwin as its girls basketball head coach.

“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled by this opportunity,” said Baldwin. “The culture of Madison Academy is unlike any school I’ve stepped into, and I’m excited to be apart of that family. Glory to God for His consistent goodness and guidance in all things! Ready to get to work!”

The UAH Women’s Basketball assistant replaces Alissa Flowers who won a state title with the team in 2017-2018.