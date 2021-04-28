Korn Ferry Tour President expecting a “fantastic week” at the Huntsville Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some of the best golfers in the world will tee off Thursday at the Ledges as round one of the Huntsville Championship gets underway.

Some golfers have been on the PGA Tour while others look to climb the ranks an secure a spot playing alongside the biggest names in the sport. The Korn Ferry Tour is a ticket to playing on the PGA Tour. If a golfer wins enough there, they could be on their way.

Alex Baldwin is the president of the Korn Ferry Tour, bringing it to the Rocket City for the very first time. She’s excited to be here, and hoping for a great week on the links.

“I’m expecting a fantastic week,” said Baldwin. “The Huntsville community, the state of Alabama has welcomed us with open arms just gracious hospitality and kindness. Our players have arrived and couldn’t be more impressed with the golf course and again the community and the welcome they’ve received.”

Rob Clark is the Director of Golf at the Ledges, and he knows better than anyone that this course is no walk in the park.

“We’ve had a lot of tour players over the years come through here and play the course and it’s been cool to watch,” said Clark. “To have a tournament this size 156 players some of the best players in the world coming here and playing, I’m just ready to see the challenge they have at the golf course.”

Round one of the Tournament will get underway on Thursday, and will run through Sunday.