Kobe Brown looking to do big things in sophomore season with Missouri

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Kobe Brown was a star basketball player at Lee High School and had a handful of division one offers by senior season. He ultimately decided to continue his career at Missouri. That decision has so far paid off.

Rocco DiSangro: Kobe at Lee you were the big fish in the small pond. At Mizzou you’re more of the small fish in the big pond. What was that transition like and how have you adjusted in year one?

Kobe Brown: It was definitely a good experience. Being at Lee I was the go to option so coming to Missouri having to play with the team was definitely fun for me. The biggest difference is the speed of the game and the physicality of the game but it was pretty much easy to get used to.

RD: Take me through the grind of an SEC Student-athlete

KB: So a normal day in college was probably like I wake up at 8 o clock in the morning you know. I go to tutoring because mostly I have tutoring early. Then you go to class, one or two classes for like an hour, two hours a piece. You leave there you might go to some more tutoring or what not. Then you have weights, practice and recovery and by that time it’s like 6 o clock or 7 so it’s time to go home so your day is really consumed.

RD: What was it like playing teams that you grew up watching and being in their home stadium or home arena and playing them in your place as well?

KB: I would say that was the biggest thing for me. Growing up you see sports like Alabama Football, Auburn Football you know you live in Alabama you’re either one or the other or a fan of one or the other so just being able to go to those universities and you know play on TV like the guys you see growing up play whether it was football or basketball it’s just a big thing.

RD: What are you looking forward to in year two? What are your expectations and what do you think you’re capable of moving forward?

KB: Year two I’m looking forward to playing in my first SEC Tournament you know that was a big thing for me. I hate that I couldn’t do that. You know it was fun just being in the atmosphere of those big arenas and all the fans and the support that you have I’ve never met before, it’s great to see that other people are seeing what you’re doing and rooting for you.