Kira Lewis Jr. working out in Decatur to prepare for upcoming NBA Draft

DECATUR, Ala. – Kira Lewis Jr. shined on the hardwood at Hazel Green before ultimately choosing to leave high school a year early. The 19 year old eats, sleeps and breathes the game of basketball. Now he hopes to fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA, and he’s getting ready to do so in Decatur.

Lewis Jr. has been making big plays and decisions his entire life.

“It’s something my parents have always gotten me ready for so making a tough decision is part of something I had to grow up and do,” said Lewis Jr.

After two outstanding seasons with the Crimson Tide, the teenage phenom has decided to go pro.

“It might not be the best decision that everybody else thinks I should do but it’s the best decision for me and my family,” said Lewis Jr. “So just being able to be prepared for those opportunities is a long help in my journey.”

It didn’t take long for Lewis Jr. to cement himself as one of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft, and he’s been training with former Decatur and Alabama basketball player Rico Pickett as he continues to prepare for the big day.

“The workouts have been pretty intense, they’ve been pretty good,” said Pickett. “A good hour hour and a half of work every day and it’s something that he needs to work on improve on and stuff that will help him at the next level.”

Pickett played ball professionally overseas and knows talent when he sees it. He feels like for someone who works as hard and loves the game as much as Kira does, the sky really is the limit.

“I see an NBA All-Star somewhere in his future real soon,” added Pickett. “From what I learned from picking up and training him these few weeks his toughness, his IQ, being a gym rat just being a spartan and soaking up the game any way he can.”

Lewis doesn’t care who selects him in the NBA Draft. The kid from Hazel Green has dreamed of this moment his entire life, and just wants to hear his name called by commissioner Adam Silver.

“I really don’t know where I go,” said Lewis Jr. “I just want to fulfil my dream and make it to the NBA.”

The NBA Draft will be held October 16th in Brooklyn, NY. Lewis Jr. is projected to be taken in the top 20.