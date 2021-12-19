Kimbrel, Wright and other local legends get together for a great cause

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A few local legends were back home in the Tennessee Valley to give back to their community.

Craig Kimbrel (White Sox), Graham Ashcraft (Reds Organization), Brewer Hicklen (Royals Organization) and Kyle Wright (Braves) were joined by Braves pitcher Will Smith to raise money for a good cause.

The five baseball players signed autographs Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Beau Brooks State Farm will proceeds going to Kids to Love and the Generosity Foundation. Before the event even began, the line was wrapped around the building with fans eager to meet the local stars.

Fans had a chance to get autographs, take pictures and bid on items in the silent auction. For all five guys, giving back never gets old.

“It was really cool to be here to be here with all these guys got to give back to the community,” said Kyle Wright. “Got to see all these faces who are happy to be here and see us do this.”

“I mean mostly all of us in here we’re here for our buddy Beau,” added Craig Kimbrel. “He’s been a good friend to us over the years so any time he sets up an opportunity to give back to the city we’re going to be here.”

“It’s a good feeling just to know that you can give back to your community in a way that they really appreciate it,” said Graham Ashcraft. “It makes you feel good makes you excited.”

“It’s really cool to be able to come here collectively for a great cause and do something great for the community,” said Brewer Hicklen. “We’re really grateful for Beau giving us the opportunity to meet some cool people in the Huntsville area.”

