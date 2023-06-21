HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Westminster Christian Academy’s Meg Paparella was named the 2023 high school female athlete of the year at the inaugural Rocket City Awards earlier this week, so it’s only fitting she gets another piece of hardware.

Two awards in one week is a pretty good streak to have going, and so were her five straight years on the Wildcats’ varsity volleyball team. Paparella also ran track, but she found her passion as a leader on the court.

“She is one of those kids that comes to me and says ‘Coach Holly this is what’s going on do you want me to deal with it do you want to deal with it’ and I appreciated that so much about her,” Wildcats’ volleyball head coach Holly Richards said.

“The closeness of our team and how much we just love each other and this year just being our senior year we just wanted to go out and have fun and that’s honestly when we play our best is just when were having a good time and it worked,” Paparella said.

Richards says Paparella had a lot of clutch plays over the years, but she really stood out during the 2021 Class 4A regionals.

“We were up and then we lost a set. So we go back out and she gets a block and she turns around to her teammates and she gives a head nod and she goes ‘let’s go’ and she gave a head nod and I knew in that head nod Meg is dialed in we’re good,” Richards said.

The nod was so good that Westminster Christian went on to win back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.

For Paparella, her volleyball career isn’t ending in high school as she’s continuing her career at Mississippi College next year.

“College is going to have a lot more challenges and I am excited to overcome those and bring all the things I’ve learned here at Westminster and bring it with me to Mississippi,” Paparella said.

