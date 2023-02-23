HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the third straight season, Westminster Christian’s Marcus Wright stood at the top of the podium at state wrestling. For that, he is Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week!

Wright won his third consecutive state title by beating Logan Hartson of St. James in the 1A-4A 126 title match.

So what does it take to win three straight titles?

“A lot of hard work and dedication through my entire high school career,” Wright said. “It took my coaches, my partners and everything else to get to this point.”

“Every week with him is was just something awesome to see,” said Westminster wrestling head coach Daniel Robinson. “He just never quits, he’s always moving and his technical and wrestling IQ is something that you only kind of can coach once in a lifetime type deal.”

