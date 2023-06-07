HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time in program history, the Westminster Christian girls soccer team climbed to the top of their classification winning the state title, and rising senior striker AnnaLi Weekley played a key role in this accomplishment.

Weekley scored four goals in the Wildcats’ final four matchup and drilled her penalty kick shot in the finals helping lead WCA to the title and she was named the Class 4A tournament MVP for her efforts.

“That’s just who she is just like that she can take a game over and win it for us,” said Westminster Christian head coach Hunter Chapman.

“We’ve been working for this since 7th grade and it’s just been a goal this whole year and I was confident that we could do it, but it’s just unbelievable that we did and put in all the work,” Weekley said.

Her road to being a state champ and MVP was a little bumpy; Weekley fractured both of her knees last year taking her off the field for a bit, which was a devastating feeling for a girl who’s been playing soccer since the age of four.

She worked hard in physical therapy and at practice to get back to 100% to be able to help her team find success and it’s safe to say she did just that in the Wildcats’ 2023 campaign.

“My goal has always been to help the team as much as I could,” Weekley said. “No matter who scores I was just glad that I could help them and it’s really a team effort everyone from defense to strikers we all work together and play for each other.”

Wildcats’ head coach Hunter Chapman says he’s thankful to have Weekley on their team not only for the player she is when she’s got her cleats on but also for the young woman she is on and off the field.

“She embodies everything we try to teach her at Westminster and who we are as a soccer program she embodies that on and off the field,” Chapman said. “Her buy in, her attitude and effort has been top notch. She’s never questioned me whatever I said she’s always supported and help try and lend that onto the other girls so just who she is as a leader has helped me as a coach in my first year and made my life a lot easier.”

