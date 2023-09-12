HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Upon entering his senior year, quarterback Brandon Musch accounted for 131 touchdowns and 10,031 yards, that’s the ninth most in AHSAA history.

So, how do you cap off an already impressive career?

Last Friday against North Jackson, Musch put up 8 TDs and 462 total yards… So, not a bad night for the senior.

“He works incredibly hard and I think you see that evidence on the field. You know he’s one that wants to endear the respect of his teammates,” said Westminster Christian Academy football head coach Louis LeBlanc.

“I try not to put too much pressure on myself I just try to go out there and just have fun,” said Musch.

Football is fun, that is the simple message Brandon Musch preaches before each game. And on top of having fun in the pocket, he’s also a leader – something he’s been doing since middle school.

“We saw that in the 8th grade when our starting quarterback went down in the second round of the playoffs against Randolph County, and we put him in for a couple of series, he led us to our only points that night in the second round,” LeBlanc recalled.

Those middle school years can be awkward, right? Some kids are getting braces for the second time, others skyrocket to over six feet in the blink of an eye.

For Brandon, he had to strap on his helmet and lead a team in a win-or-go-home game as an 8th grader.

“I was terrified I was really scared to be honest because I came out there and our offensive coordinator we were going into halftime and he came to me at halftime and told me you’re going to play the rest of the half and I’m like this is one of the best teams in the state I’m like what the heck,” Musch said.

Almost five seasons later, he’s calm, cool and collected leading the wildcats because, at the end of the day, it’s all about having fun.

“It just comes down to just having fun you know football is just going out there and having fun with your friends and that’s just what it is to me,” said Musch.

Westminster Christian Academy will get back on the gridiron on Friday hosting St. John Paul II.