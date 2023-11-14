LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Tanner Rattlers rallied back to beat Lamar County 64-55 in round one of the playoffs.

Quarterback Karl Parham played a big role in the Rattlers come from behind victory, passing for 270 yards with three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

“To get back into the game, we just really had to come as a team together and don’t worry about the outside, the fans. Lamar County fans were talking to us at halftime. then one of our players got kicked out of the game. So we had to step up as a whole team and come together,” Parham said.

“My performance, it was all out pretty okay I’ll say I missed some pretty good reads where we should of scored we could have scored 70 I think,” the senior quarterback added.

“His decision-making has gotten better over the years. As a sophomore, he was kind of feeling his way through but he’s really decisive – he’ll take off and run when he needs to and he’ll throw when he needs to,” said Tanner football head coach Oscar Bonds.

Coach Bonds has seen his guy improve since getting the start at quarterback his sophomore season, and Parham tries to emulate a familiar face in how he leads the team both on and off the field.

“I like Jalen Milroe for real,” said Parham, “When they benched him… he was still being there for the team. A for real team captain, for real.”

The Tanner Rattlers will face another tough opponent in the second round of the playoffs Friday, taking on Pisgah.