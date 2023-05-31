HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Football, basketball, baseball and even soccer… if you name a sport, there’s a possibility that Andrew Hunter has played it in a Randolph Raiders uniform.

“I’m blessed to have my athleticism but it’s just what I love to do and I love it so much so I’m always gonna do what I can to play a sport and have a ball with me,” Hunter said.

“The opportunity that he took to be in that many programs speaks a lot of him,” Randolph athletic director Blake Davenport said.

Over the years, Davenport has watched Hunter become the person he is today and he says he’s always been able to see something special in Andrew, both as a young man and an impressive athlete.

“It was just always very evident early with Andrew that he just had instincts that went along with all this athleticism and you knew he was going to be special from 8 years ago and moving forward,” Davenport said. “Andrew is a well-rounded great kid that’s now a young man and it’s rare and I wish it was more common but simply it’s rare so once they come around like this though you know it’s a special situation.”

Hunter leaves Randolph as one of the most decorated student-athletes in school history. He broke records left and right on the football field, and when it wasn’t the fall season he proved to be a fundamental part of the Raiders’ basketball and baseball programs.

He even stepped in to help the soccer team keep their season alive when their teammate got hurt during the playoffs because that’s the kind of competitor Hunter is.

Davenport says that Hunter is leaving behind much more than just an athletic legacy, and anyone who’s gotten to know him over the years has seen just how special he is off the field or court.

As he graduates and moves on to his next chapter, playing college football for the Berry Vikings, Hunter says he’ll miss his teammates and coaches the most and knows leaving them will be tough, but he’s ready for this next step.

“I’m very excited cause again I’ve gone all my life playing sports and I didn’t want it to end here so just gonna try to repeat what I’ve done and keep going and see how far I can go,” Hunter said.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

We are always looking for standout student-athletes in the Tennessee Valley to feature! If you have a high-school-aged athlete that you would like to nominate for Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week, you can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or sports@whnt.com.