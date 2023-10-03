Jackson County, Ala. (WHNT) — A lot of these Eagles are still riding the high from their come-from-behind win over Sylvania last Friday – including quarterback Mason Holcomb.

He played a monumental role in that win and in preserving Pisgah’s undefeated record.

At first glance, Holcomb seems like a pretty quiet kid but let me tell you with his teammates he’s got a big personality. And he is this week’s Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“Atmosphere was crazy we had to get stops and keep scoring keep scoring and wait til the time came and we took the lead and we had the ball last when it mattered we scored and we took the lead,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb has been QB 1 for four years now in an Eagles uniform and his coaches have full trust in him, even letting him call the shots on the offense.

“Friday night, he (Mason) actually called a touchdown run. He came to the sideline, and he said ‘Coach I got something,’ and the offensive coordinator said ‘Let him run it, coach.’ He sees it better than we do so we have full confidence in him,” said Pisgah football head coach Luke Pruitt.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons on the outside, all I have to do is give it to them and they’ll make the play. Our line blocks, they do their job every play, all I have to do is hand the ball out or give it to our receivers and they’ll make a play there,” Holcomb said.

There is no “I” in team, and Holcomb embodies that mentality often praising the guys around him.

“You’ll notice he didn’t say anything about personal goals,” said Coach Pruitt, “He doesn’t show it, but he’s a confident kid and that’s something that the kids feed off of. He’s a quiet kid.”

One could imagine that some of that confidence comes from the ‘stache’ that Holcomb is sporting. So we asked, is this a Top Gun inspired look?

“Miles Teller, I started growing it out when that movie came out and so then I just decided to keep it and basically it’s my thing now. I kept it ever since,” said Mason.

Holcomb, his stache and the rest of the Eagles will be back under the lights Friday night taking on Whitesburg Christian Academy in a Class 2A Region 7 Battle.