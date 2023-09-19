FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — When we asked Mars Hill head football coach Darrell Higgins to describe his starting QB, one word came to mind – warrior.

Griffin Hanson has been at the helm of this Panthers’ offense since 8th grade, racking up accolades along the way to his senior year. And after securing his 100th career touchdown last Friday, he is the Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“He started out as an 8th grader and he played in the state championship game, and as a 9th grader, he was state champion MVP. So, he’s done a lot of things,” said Coach Higgins.

Hanson is no stranger to accomplishments, with his latest 100 career touchdowns etching himself a place in AHSAA history.

“We ran a quarterback run, and I took it up the middle and scored, and it was a good feeling,” Hanson recalled.

The QB has quite the arm, but he’s also got the wheels, something his coach wants to see him control.

“I’m trying to get him to quit running over people, and I’m like you’re a quarterback. You don’t need to be trying to run over people, but he really likes running the ball,” said Coach Higgins.

Hanson is a guy of few words, but what he does on the field speaks volumes.

“I’ve seen him really grow and develop as a leader, on and off the field. He doesn’t talk a lot but his actions speak a lot, and guys really look to him for leadership,” said Coach Higgins.

“I have a really good team around me; they allow me to make plays,” said Hanson.

Hanson and the Panthers will keep making plays this Friday when they start region play hosting Elkmont.