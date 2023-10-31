MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On paper, Madison Academy has been lights out all season. The Mustangs are an undefeated 9-0 on the year and 6-0 in the region.

On Friday, the team put a bow on the season beating Susan Moore to claim their place as champs in Class 3A Region 7. Senior running back Ken Cherry has been the cherry on top for Madison Academy all season long.

And during Friday’s win against Susan Moore, his stat line credits him with five touchdowns and 218 all-purpose yards, making him this week’s Hiley Mazda Key Athlete Of The Week.

“That’s just him, that’s a day’s work for him. He works like he expects to perform. Not only did he do all of that, he made several tackles defensively, he blocked excellent as a running back – he wants to be the complete player,” said Madison Academy football head coach Bob Godsey.

Cherry plays on both sides of the ball, though he predominantly slides in as running back, and one of the things that makes him so efficient is his eyes.

“He has excellent vision as far as a runner and excellent speed as well,” said Coach Godsey.

“I like the patience of it. You’ve got to have a lot of patience to see what’s going and you got to have a lot of vision and stuff,” said Cherry.

The regular season is winding down, and the Mustangs have one more on the schedule before the playoffs. They take on Westminster Christian this Friday.