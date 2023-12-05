MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Geraldine and Madison Academy battled Friday night for a spot in the Class 3A State semi-finals, winner goes to Tuscaloosa to compete for a state championship, the loser is headed home.

Fourth and 10, 1:39 to go, trailing by just one point and the Mustangs are on the field knowing they have to get a first down here or this game is most likely over.

Senior quarterback Jake Poldiak tossed a ten-yard pass to one of his receivers. MJ Drake gets the first down, keeps the offense on the field and they eventually get down the field, score, take the lead and win the game.

“I knew my line was going to give me time to throw like they always do going through my head I knew I had to give my receiver the chance so as long as I put the ball out there I knew they were going to catch it,” Poldiak said, “I feel like I play my best when all eyes are on me and I like to step up and have the pressure on me”

“You know Jake made some outstanding throws out there but he’ll be the first to tell you that were 10 other guys that did their part out there as well,” said Mustangs football head coach Bob Godsey.

“My team has my back and do my best to have theirs and feels great to be a part of this,” said Poldiak.

This is the Mustang’s championship run.

14-0 heading to compete for the Class 3A state championship for the first time since 2016.

And Jake says he and every Mustang have a job to do.

“it’s a full team everyone knows their part everyone does their part if one person loses one person messes we all mess up and we look at it as that come at it as all 11 and not just single individuals,” said Poldiak.

Will Madison Academy bring back the state title? They take on undefeated Mobile Christian at 11 am Thursday at Bryant Denny Stadium.