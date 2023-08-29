HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Week zero in the 2023 high school football season gave fans a glimpse of what this year has in store for them under the lights.

Lee High School got its first win 44-34 over Westminster Christian.

In total, the Generals put up 379 rushing yards, now 354 of those yards belong to senior running back Carlin Long.

Long was all gas no breaks on Friday, scoring five touchdowns.

With his dominant performance in week zero, the threshold for success seems to be high.

Long transferred to Lee in the offseason from Huntsville High and quickly, his new campus felt special.

“It feels like home,” Long said, “I’m just kind of having fun playing with some of the guys I played with in middle school.”

“He’s pleasant, I take him home just about every day just around the corner. He’s always got something to talk about or laugh about so he’s a great kid, and I appreciate that type of energy around the program,” said Lee football head coach, Irving McGuire.

Long was an integral part of Lee’s success in their opening week, but one moment stood out from the rest.

With about 13 seconds ticking down entering the half, Long was long gone with a 62-yard touchdown run that put the Generals within two points of the lead.

“It started with coach Judah,” Long recalled, “He was like we’re going back out we’re running power it’d be nice for you to score!”

“I didn’t even know what was going on, I just got the ball then something I think the B-gap wasn’t open that’s what the play was designed for was for me to go through the B-gap and I just cut it out, broke some tackles and then after that just scored,” Long sad.

Putting up 300-plus rushing yards in his General’s season debut, it’s got to be tough to replicate that each week, right?

The running back hadn’t given much thought to putting up specific numbers entering the year, but after that night, he now has some specific stat goals.

“2000 rushing yards, at least 500 receiving yards and no fumbles,” Long said.

Long will get the chance to chase 2000 this Thursday when Lee hosts Madison Academy.