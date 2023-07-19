ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Junior year was a season to remember for Lauderdale County’s Miles Edwards: a 0.90 ERA on the mound with 92 strikeouts, plus a .441 batting average with 30 RBI and 30 runs scored.

That kind of season is going to earn you Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week honors.

“This past year I’ve let him call his own pitches. I’m at the point now where I just sit back and watch the show. He doesn’t get flustered and doesn’t get frustrated and the thing about Miles is that he wants the ball whenever the game is on the line,” Lauderdale County baseball head coach Corey Looney said.

For his dominance both on the mound and at the plate, Edwards was named Class 3A Player of the Year as just a junior.

“It’s well deserved, I know the work that he puts in in the offseason and during the season too,” Looney said.

“To earn that was a huge accomplishment. Most of your awards and stuff are for seniors so to get it as a junior meant a lot,” Edwards added.

For the Lauderdale County coaching staff, they knew it was only a matter of time before Edwards would have this kind of breakout season.

“We started him out playing middle school ball and moved him up to JV his seventh-grade year and he started for us on varsity as an eighth grader. We came in this year and we had a sit-down talk and I told him that he was going to be one of the leaders of the team,” Looney said.

Edwards is currently going through the college recruiting process and recently got an offer from UAH. He said just going through the entire process is a dream come true.

“I always wanted to go on visits and stuff like he did so it means a lot to have them around. That’s something I’m thankfully able to do currently,” Edwards said.

But before he heads to whichever college he chooses, Edwards is eager to put on another show for his senior season and make a deep playoff run with his Tigers teammates.

“It is bittersweet but at the same time I’m looking forward to it. In the game of baseball, you never know what can happen but I know his work ethic so I’m expecting him to have another good year next year,” Looney said.

“Who knows if I’ll ever see my classmates again… so I look forward to it, baseball, basketball season, we’ve got two really good teams so make the most of it and hope it doesn’t fly by too fast,” Edwards added.

