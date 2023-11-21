LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — With a 35-30 win over Piedmont last week, Lauderdale County punched their ticket to the quarterfinals in the state playoffs.

Tigers head coach Jeff Mason praised his quarterback Jaxson Lovelace for doing everything possible to keep the Tigers in the win column and advance to the next round, and for that, he is this week’s Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“Tremendous game just running the offense and passing I think he was 10 for 12 for about 200 yards, two or three touchdowns had some key runs for us and that’s what we expect from him each week,” Coach Mason said.

“I liked that we got to test the waters out a little bit, kind of got to air the ball out a little bit more. And I like being able to do that,” added the senior quarterback.

Coach Mason harped on his QB’s ability to make really solid decisions leading the offense, and Lovelace says that it’s all in his blood.

“It kind of comes naturally honestly. You’ve got to know your down and distances, and whenever you need to force a ball or when you don’t need to force a ball. Its really just being smart with the game is all,” said Lovelace.

The Lauderdale County Tigers will need to be smart with the ball again this week, taking on Geraldine.

The Tigers have an all-time 4-0 record over the Bulldogs, but this is the playoffs – where anything can happen. The winner will advance to the Class 3A semi-finals.