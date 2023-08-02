HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Billie Jean King.

Those names are easily recognizable in the sports world as some of the greatest tennis players of all time.

One local tennis star, Huntsville High’s Mazie MacGrotty has soared in recent years – and has a bright tennis career ahead of her. At 14 years old, she has spent half her life with a racket in hand.

“When we moved here, I took a tennis lesson when I was in kindergarten, and I loved it and so it’s just gone from there,” said MacGrotty.

Seven years later, she has piled up quite a resume. Recently, she won the Girls 16 Division of Singles and Doubles at the Alabama Clay Court Summer Championships and the singles and doubles at the Alabama Spring Championships.

Winning both of those competitions allowed her to qualify for the Level 1 National Championships, including the Billie Jean King Girls 16s Hard Court Championships in California this week.

“I’m really excited, I’ve never been to California and there’s some really great competition so I’m really excited to play,” said Mazie.

On top of all her personal accomplishments, she has also been the #1 for Huntsville High’s tennis team, since seventh grade. “It’s not unheard of but it’s been a long time since Huntsville High has had a seventh grader come in and fill that big of a spot,” said Huntsville High tennis coach Reece Morton. “Mazie came to us a special talent.”

As for the caliber of talent that she brings to the Panthers, Coach Morton says it’s unlike anything else.

“Her caliber of talent is unmatched,” Morton said, “Her form her will the fight on the court it’s what has driven her to be as successful as she is and it’s one of those things and is not easy to teach.”

As for her future, she hopes to take her love for tennis all the way to the Division I level at college.