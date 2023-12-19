HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville High’s Luke Bedsole is the number one ranked swimmer in the state.

Soon, he will be switching from panthers to tiger stripes as he has verbally committed to Auburn where he will further his career in the water.

“Great kid first and foremost great family really hard worker extremely coachable just you know obviously very talented in the pool and the work effort matches the talent,” Huntsville Swim Association Coach Matt Webber said.

And Luke’s hard work has paid off, knowing that he will continue his swimming career at an SEC program.

And with the conference expansion, it’ll be even more exciting.

“Well I think it’s going to be fun with the addition of Texas they have a really good swim program too,” Luke said.

Going to the next level is a dream for plenty of high school athletes, and sometimes it’s easy to fall into the comparison trap when swimming next to other talent.

But for Luke, it just pushes him to be better.

“Having other like fast swimmers like swimming every day there’s a guy on my team Bradford Johnson who is also going to swim at Auburn with me really swimming around those people helps you,” Luke said.

“From a young age, he was a kid who was always aware of what other people were doing and just a student of our sport and I think that’s the biggest thing he’s charted his own growth the more he studies and the more nuanced of the sport that he learns the better he gets and the more he incorporates that into what he does and what we do and what he does,” said Coach Webber.

As for what’s next for Luke, he still has his senior swim season ahead of him before taking the leap to the SEC.