HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — We are fully in the swing of high school basketball season in Huntsville Highs Brayden Rivers had a fantastic outing on the court last week scoring 21 points and going 5-7 from the three-point line, aiding the Panthers and taking down the number one ranked Hoover.

“Hoover’s a really good team, but I really got to give credit to my teammates,” Brayden said.

“He’s a really good kid, very unselfish player just wants our team to win to be successful. Does things on both ends of the floor that you can’t really put a price tag on,” said Coach Schweers, Huntsville High boy’s basketball coach.

Brayden is in his junior season and spent the first two years of high school on varsity.

But it hasn’t been the smoothest road to starter.

“A lot of ups and downs is a ninth grader really struggled and he could have pouted and he was a starter last but didn’t quite have the impact that maybe he was wanting to have that he’s playing his potential right now and a lot of that has to do with,” Coach Schweers said. “He’s got good parents and they didn’t let him quit didn’t let him sulk he just got to work, and improved on the areas the he needed to improve on,”

Staring at six-foot-seven, Brayden is hard to miss. Coach Schweers says there is one thing that stands out about him.

“He’s just so explosive! 6’7 just can get downhill real quick and then out of nowhere he’s taken one dribble from the three-point line is on top of the Rim a lot of guys at our level they can do that,” Coach Schweers said.

“My dad I get alot of my athleticism from him so definitely have to give credit to him for the genetics,” Brayden said.

Panthers get back to action on their home court this Friday against Central tip off is at 7 p.m.