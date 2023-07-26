HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The past few years have been a wild ride for Hazel Green’s Ryleigh Pack; she’s had three knee surgeries and had to miss her entire junior season of volleyball due to her injuries.

“It’s definitely been a crazy ride. I would do it all again if it got me where I am now,” Pack said.

Pack focused on returning to the court and stayed strong in her faith and that helped carry her to where she is today; her dreams of playing volleyball at the next level are coming true as Ryleigh is set to join the Gadsden State Cardinals’ program.

“I first got an email and I thought it was a scam. I thought it was a recruiter and then I emailed back and said ‘yeah give me a call’ and then when she called it was kind of like just a huge shock and just a very big surprise we weren’t expecting,” Pack said. “I’m very excited. I’m kind of nervous because it is a new adventure but I’m really excited to get going.”

Ryleigh knows she couldn’t have made it to the collegiate level without all of her teammates and coaches, especially the young ladies from the Hazel Green Trojans’ program.

“It’s like a family. I love the girls because they’re so supportive,” Pack said. “They’ve supported me every step of the way through every injury and through every up and down. It’s just big family and we’re always there for each other.”

Above anyone else, her family has always been Pack’s rock and the people she looks up to the most.

A couple weeks ago, Ryleigh and her family suffered an unexpected loss when her Grandfather Bobby passed away. About a week after he passed, the offer from Gadsden State came in and the opportunity she had been praying for landed in Pack’s lap; Ryleigh’s mother says no one would have been prouder than Ryleigh’s grandfather.

Now as she looks ahead to this next step in her athletic and academic career, Ryleigh will continue to make her whole family proud when she takes the court in a Cardinals uniform next season.

We are always looking for standout student-athletes in the Tennessee Valley to feature! If you have a high-school-aged athlete that you would like to nominate for Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week, you can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or sports@whnt.com.