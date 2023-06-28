HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hazel Green gymnasium is no stranger to hanging championship banners, especially when it comes to girl’s basketball.

In fact, make that six straight state championship titles for the Hazel Green girl’s basketball team.

And Kelsi Andrews, a rising sophomore, is not just a state champion – she’s also a gold medalist.

Andrews was a member of the U16 National Team at the 2023 U16 Women’s America’s Basketball Championship, where she and her team were draped with gold medals.

“It was an honor because not many people get to do this, so it was very fun,” Andrews said.

Not many were selected to play for Team USA, as Andrews was one of 12 girls on the team.

And most of them had never played together before.

“It was very different than any other basketball organization,” Andrews said, “Playing with girls I didn’t know it took a lot to get used to but again with the basketball IQ that I have it was easy, adapting.”

Basketball is in Andrews’s DNA.

Her mother, Jamilah Johns Andrews was a two-time NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament attendee for LSU.

Her father, Carlos Andrews, played football under Mike Dubose at Alabama from 2002-2004.

Sports, especially basketball, are just a part of who she is… but, who does she look up to?

“My mom, my dad, and my sisters,” Andrews said.

“My little sister inspires me the most because she’s the one that looks up to me and my older sister and her basketball career.”

And after winning it big on the national stage, Andrews is excited to be playing with the Trojans next season and hopefully make it seven straight state titles.