HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hartselle senior outfielder Coleman Mizell has been on fire at the plate for the Tigers recently.

In a two-week span, the Alabama signee hit 11 out of the park, driving in 29 runs and marking 23 hits in 44 at bats. Mizell has 14 total homeruns this season, 52 RBIs and currently has a .518 batting average.

“I’m just taking it a day at a time and just knowing what I’m good at and sticking to the basics and fundamentals that I’ve known for my whole life,” Mizell said.

“He was always serious as a young player and that seriousness has carried him to the high school,” said Hartselle baseball assistant coach John Hall. “He has great fundamentals and each year he’s stepped up his game and put in more and more time.”

For Mizell, he’s not focused on the stats because he’s hoping to win another blue map for the Tigers, but he’s really just trying to make the most of this final season he has playing in a Hartselle uniform.

“It’s special because most of the kids I’ve played with I’ve played with since I was 10 years old and since I’ve been playing baseball,” Mizell said. “It’s just a group of kids that I grew up with and it’s the last time I’ll get to play with them, so it’s really special to me and everyone on this team.”

Tigers’ assistant coach John Hall has known Mizell for years and he’s watched him grow up into the athlete he is today, but Hall wants people to know that Mizell is much more than a baseball player; Hall describes Coleman as the total package.

“Coleman has a big heart. Coleman spends time with my kids. I teach adaptive PE, which is PE for special needs students, and he spends probably 2-3 hours of the day of his regular schedule in there working with those kids and investing in them. He puts their needs before his and you can’t see that on the field. He’s a team player, but in my PE classroom, you can see that very well. Character is what you’re doing when nobody’s looking and I think you can find him doing the right things either on or off the field and that carries over to the field play.”

We are always looking for standout student-athletes in the Tennessee Valley to feature! If you have a high-school-aged athlete that you would like to nominate for Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the week, you can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or sports@whnt.com.