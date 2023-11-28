GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — We are officially in the fourth round, the semi final round of the high school football playoffs. And very few teams are left, one of them being the Guntersville Wildcats.

The Wildcats pulled off a victory 31-21 over Pleasant Grove last Friday.

Now one of the key plays in that win came from senior quarterback Eli Morrison who tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a 24-21 lead.

“Well, I remember my coach telling me to look for the disconnect and see if there’s a chance for me to run and we hurry it up to the line to run that play and I saw that and didn’t think I’d have a chance to run this so I ended up pulling in and he fell and I was like I can score this,” Morrison said.

“Once again its nice to have a senior there you trust to make decisions like that,” Guntersville football head coach Lance Reese said. “Being a quarterback you’ve got to be a good player but you’ve also got to be a good leader not only how you paly on Friday nights but practice Monday through Thursday so football means a lot to Eli and he puts a lot into it and we’re just proud of his success.”

Football does mean a lot to Morrison, but his team and what they have accomplished matters more. This is the first time the Wildcats have cruised to the semi-finals since 2006.

To put that in perspective, that was right around the time he was born. And making it this far means a lot to the senior.

“Just means you know if you put your mind to something and you really pray about it and you put god at the center of it I think you can be successful l and I think that’s shown me a lot and I think it’ll show everyone else who has a dream like that because maybe I wasn’t the biggest or the best but here we are,” Morrison said.

The Wildcats have their biggest challenge yet this week, when they take on the defending state champion Ramsey at Legion Field Friday.