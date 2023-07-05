HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama State Am champion, Southern Junior champion and now Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week award winner – that’s Grissom golfer Tyler Watts.

“I played really good there [at state am] for the first 63 holes, I played perfect and finished strong, got it done. And then I was pretty tired going to Southern juniors so I didn’t really have any expectations but my putter was good so I played good there and finished it off,” Watts said.

This summer, Watts has been crushing any and all expectations. At the state am, the 15-year-old became the youngest player to ever win the title.

“I broke a record, Gordon Sargent’s that was pretty special and I think I went like 95 holes or something without a bogey so I’m playing really good and to see somebody’s record that I broke, where they are now just giving me some inspiration,” Watts said.

The rising sophomore at Grissom High School just finished his third season on the varsity golf team and qualified for his first state tournament after finishing as a low medalist at sub-state. And although he didn’t play his best, he said it was a great experience getting to go and finally getting to go to school with his teammates.

“It was fun, I got to hang out with the guys a lot more this year just being there, the team bonding was a lot better this year,” Watts said.

Watts said he’s seen improvements in his game and has gotten stronger over the past year, which is helping him find success.

“I think I’m just a little stronger, maybe hitting it a little further and my putter is a little more confident this year,” Watts added.

But before he heads back to Grissom, Watts has one more big competition ahead. At the U.S. Junior qualifier, Watts finished as the low medalist to earn a spot at the U.S. Junior Championship later this month in Charleston, South Carolina as he’ll get to compete against the top young golfers from across the country.

“Getting to play the biggest junior tournament and just play good. Going to Charleston, it’s one of my favorite cities so beautiful city, beautiful golf course,” Watts said.

But Watts says his goal is just to play to the best of his ability as he knows he still has a long career ahead of him.

“Not even compared to a course or field, just how I feel about my game, to be in a good spot. It’s been better than I could have thought, it’s just been special. I’m just trying to play the best golf that I can, I know I’ve got a lot of time left for high school so I’m just taking it a step at a time,” Watts added.

