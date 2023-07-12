HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Soccer, softball, swim, golf and cheer – what can’t Lee High’s Genre Davis do?

She doesn’t just play multiple genres of sports, she also is musically gifted often singing the National Anthem ahead of games.

A graduate of Lee High, Genre Davis has spent the past four years balancing everything from pom poms to nine irons.

“Cheer kind of interrupts every season so most of my time was spent on cheer and most of my coaches were really kind about that and they let me go to practice when I needed to go to practice and let me stay back when I needed to stay back,” Davis said.

And being a part of multiple teams and playing numerous sports must create irreplaceable memories.

“My favorite memory would be state competition this year just because it was awesome to see them call our name and it was great,” Davis said.

Doing various sports is definitely time-consuming, but Davis enjoys filling her schedule and staying busy.

“I learned that it’s really important to get involved, a lot of kids that weren’t involved just kind of fell out of the crowd you know,” Davis said “And being involved really helped me get new friends and meet new people and make those younger kids feel involved.”

And she is headed to Lee University where she undoubtedly will make new friends as she plans to major in communications.

Additionally, she may even try to continue her cheer career in a Flames uniform.

“So it’s a very different type of cheer that I would be doing in college, it’s obviously a heightened level, but it would mean that these four years of working would have paid off you know.”