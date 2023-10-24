FYFFE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fyffe football clinching their 12th region title in the last 13 years is not shocking, it’s almost an expectation at this point.

The Red Devils got that title with their win over Pisgah last Friday night, and junior running back Logan Anderson ran wild in that one with five touchdowns on 25 carries. He also set a new school record in rushing yards with 364, actually dethroning his older brother who previously held the record.

And for that, Anderson is this week’s Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“He’s just a good kid, good-hearted kid. He doesn’t appear to be on the football field, he’s got a mean streak out here – but good kid,” said Fyffe football head coach Paul Benefield.

When talking to Anderson it’s hard to think he has a mean streak, but when you ask him what he likes about playing both offense and defense, you can see why his coach said that he did.

“Offense I like hitting people and defense I like hitting people,” said Anderson, “I don’t know… It’s fun and a way to let out my anger.”

“He’s tall, he’s very strong. Those long arms come in handy on defense he does like to hit,” Coach Benefield added.

As it was mentioned earlier, Logan broke his older brother Payton’s school record in rushing yards.

Payton Anderson went on to play at Auburn, and even though he’s a few years older, they still have a little friendly competition.

“I kind of try of try to be better than my brother,” said Logan Anderson. “He was here, he saw me…he was really proud of me.”

The Red Devils get back to work chasing back-to-back state titles this Friday, taking on Ider.