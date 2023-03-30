ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — When the News 19 sports team is selecting the Key Athlete of the Week, sometimes it involves scanning through a bunch of stats, and Elkmont baseball’s Mykell Murrah’s stuck out this week.

In Elkmont’s recent victory over Clements, Murrah pitched a no-hitter in the 14-0 win allowing three walks while striking out 13 over five innings. Plus, in the Red Devils’ previous matchup against West Morgan, Murrah went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs and he was on the mound allowing one run on two hits with 11 Ks.

“He’s doing really well pitching, hitting and defense all the way around he’s greatly improved,” Elkmont baseball head coach Robby Reece said. “He kind of jumped out here right after basketball ended with no practice and jumped right into the games so he’s starting to get into the groove now and playing really well.”

“Just reiterating his work ethic is why we’re here honoring him today,” Reece said. “He’s one that understands it takes more than just practice time to be great and his leadership has come a long way.”

Mykell fell in love with the game of baseball when he was little and now he’s helping lead Elkmont to victory.

“I’ve always loved the game,” Murrah, the senior shortstop/pitcher said. “I love the competitive side of it. It always makes you feel good even though there’s downs it’ll always pick you up.”

Murrah has already signed to play baseball at Wallace State and then he’s hoping to move on beyond that, but Mykell isn’t too focused on the future right now because he has the rest of his senior season on his mind.

“I’ve just got the end goal… win a state championship that’s always the goal and just keep playing good, keep playing hard and get some wins.”

