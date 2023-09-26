HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Bob Jones senior running back Tyren Washington is enjoying a nice break from the gridiron this week, like the rest of the Patriots team.

And it is much needed, cause after all Washington rushed for over 220 yards in last Friday night’s win over Huntsville. Not to mention, he reached the end zone five times.

“I feel like I did pretty good but most of all it goes to my O-line for blocking the whole game,” said Washington.

As for his stats in last week’s matchup, he rushed for over 225 yards, with 36 carries and five trips to the house. He had a tremendous night on his feet, but he also helped carry the entire offense.

“He was tired you know, but he sucked it up in the fourth quarter, and you know even being tired, he put the team on his back he and the offensive line kind of took control of the game,” said Bob Jones football head coach Kelvis White.

Now, one thing Washington did take control of in the offseason was his body, dropping some weight and getting stronger.

“Lose more weight and more conditioning,” Washington said. “Getting in shape and being able to run up and down the field a little bit.”

“He’s super athletic like you said he’s a big guy,” added Coach White.

Washington is a big guy who is not confined to just one spot on the field, he can play on all sides of the ball.

“Colleges call me you know I tell them he can be a running back full-back but he can easily go over and play defense as well play some a lot of different positions on defense as well and that’s credit to his athleticism,” said Coach White.

The Patriots are enjoying an off week but will be back in action next week hosting Florence.