ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Golden Eagles have gotten off to a hot 2-0 start this season. Some of that early season success can be attributed to junior quarterback Brogan Gross.

Last Friday, he completed 17 of 25 passes for over 250 yards in Athens’s win over Bob Jones.

Brogan passed for five touchdowns that night, and he tries to keep his mentality the same going into each game.

“Same attitude I go with every Friday night, just give the playmakers the ball and let them make something happen,” Brogan said, “I have good players around me to make me look good.”

“He does a good job of getting it where it needs to be, he understands our offense he’s been around it his whole life, you know – he’s been in the field house since he was born. So a lot of that stuff just comes naturally to him, but he has an understanding of what we’re doing and distributes the ball well and kind of has command of the offense,” said Athens football head coach Cody Gross.

With your dad as your football coach, the game is in your blood, and as Coach Gross said – Brogan has been around this offense for some time.

Now, it’s one thing to be around, but it’s another thing to now be the leader of it. His coach said Brogan’s leadership has really blossomed in his junior season.

“I think he’s always kind of had that, but as he gets older, it’s becoming more evident. I think his toughness has improved and again just kind of command of what we do,” said Coach Gross.

Now, who did he get his leadership skills from?

“Part of the being loud, that be his momma that wouldn’t be me, but that’s kind of how I was on the field. He reminds me a little bit of me on the field,” laughed Coach Gross.

On the field, Brogan has a dime for an arm. But, he gets his legs in on the action…as a punter.

“No, it’s not just for fun,” said Coach Gross, “but he can punt and we will use him at times.”

Brogan and the Golden Eagles look to continue their win streak when they host Decatur on Friday in a Class 6A Region 7 showdown.