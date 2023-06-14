ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) – Arab fans are used to hearing the name Brody McCain blasted over the speakers during the fall and spring. But now that he’s graduated and is preparing for his next steps, Brody leaves behind a legacy not only just with the baseball and football teams, but within the Arab community as a whole. So for that, we decided to honor him as our Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“He’s everything that you want in a player on and off the field. He was a great receiver in football and then the things he did on the baseball field, I mean he anchored our pitching staff for many years, hit towards the top of the order, played a great center field,” Arab head baseball coach and football offensive coordinator Chad Hudson added.

Whether he was catching touchdown passes as one of Arab’s main wide receivers or being one of the aces on the Arab pitching staff, McCain did it all for the Knights with the same calm, cool demeanor.

“Stay calm because the game’s not over, you got to keep going out there and doing your job. I’m happy that they could rely on me like, I’m going to do it for us, I know I can do it,” McCain said.

“We knew early on what a special player he could be because his emotions never got too high or too low, you got the same guy every time. He came up big in the biggest moments. It’s going to be hard to replace, that’s for sure,” Hudson added.

That focus helped both teams make deep playoff runs for his senior season and although they didn’t bring home any blue maps, McCain still cherishes those moments.

“Going out in Boaz and having a career-high in strikeouts, putting it all on the line. I’m really happy I left it all out there. Growing up with them for so long, it was so crazy. it’s not the outcome we expected for either sport but I’m really happy to go out with those guys, I love those guys,” McCain said.

Now McCain will take his talents to the Northwest Shoals Community College mound but he knows he wouldn’t have gotten to this point without his Arab community.

“He’s going to have a great career there and that’s just going to be a stepping stone for him. He was outstanding for us as a junior and then was even better as a senior. He’s just going to continue to get better and people will be talking about Brody for a while,” Hudson said.

“The community is unlike any other, the support, it’s crazy. They have changed me as a human being and modeled me into who I am now and I’m thankful for everything they’ve done for me,” McCain added.

