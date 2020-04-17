Kevin Rose looking forward to a new chapter with Lincoln County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One of the biggest challenges for first year coaches at new football programs right now is not being able to practice and meet with their teams in person. The show however, must go on. Lincoln County head man Kevin Rose is trying to make the most with what resources he currently has. We chat with the long time Bob Jones head football coach about just that.

Rocco DiSangro: What’s the toughest part about not being able to see a team that you’re not really all that familiar with yet face to face and being able to interact with these kids.

Kevin Rose: Well that’s it you’re trying to, my number one goal right now is to connect to each and every one of the kids, these teachers, parents, etcetera and obviously it’s extremely difficult to make a connection and build and trusting relationship under these conditions.

RD: This a program you have a chance to make your own. They haven’t had a winning season in about 5 years but you have the chance to turn it around. How can you do so?

KR: Well you know when we got to Bob Jones they were 25-25 the previous 5 seasons and we went 90-36 so I think it’s another opportunity to do it the right way and bring in some quality coaches to go along with the coaches we already have. We got to create a fun atmosphere and a fun brand of football and there’s a lot of tradition there in that county.

RD: How are you interacting with your players. What are you telling them to do, are you sending them workouts and how is that going?

KR: Well we send some workouts to our strength and conditioning coach by email, I email it to players. You know it’s difficult and I have not been involved in any of the zoom calls like I’ve seen some people do just haven’t done that yet but that may be something we progress to if this continues.

RD: Coach you haven’t had to make a debut as a new head coach in years from Sheffield to Bob Jones now Bob Jones to Lincoln County. Imagine what that’s going to be like when you walk under those lights at Lincoln County. Can you imagine that and what do you envision?

KR: I’m excited I think the pit is going to be full it’s going to be a full house like I said even though they’ve kind of had you know times for whatever reason but people love Falcon Football, they love Lincoln County High School they’re gonna come out and support these kids and I’m fired up. When you change jobs you get a new energy about you and I’ve really had a good time getting started and one of my favorite books I’ve read is Jimmy Johnson turning the thing around when he took the Dallas Cowboys job and that’s the same thing we want to do here.