MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Academy and Auburn alumnus Kerryon Johnson will throw out the opening day pitch when the Rocket City Trash Pandas kick off their 2022 season this month.

Johnson, who is currently a free agent, has played professionally for the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. He was a running back for the Auburn Tigers from 2015 to 2017.

Johnson will throw out the pitch at Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 12 in the Trash Pandas home opener against Pensacola. The 2022 Trash Pandas season begins on Friday, April 8 at Birmingham.

For the full Trash Pandas schedule, click here.